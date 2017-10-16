The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro have yet to be officially unveiled this week but the top Chinese OEM doesn’t want us to be idle in waiting. It rolled out the Honor WaterPlay Android tablet and the Honor 7X in China. There’s also that Honor 9i and its four cameras making its debut in the Indian market. Another one is ready to enter the game–the Huawei Honor 6C Pro.

This Huawei Honor 6C is obviously a follow-up to the Honor 6C from last year. It’s bigger at 5.2-inches but still with the same HD resolution. From Snapdragon 435 processor, it has switched to Mediatek MT6750.

Some features remained like the 3GB RAM and the 13MP camera but the front-facing shooter was improved to 8MP. There’s also the 3000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint reader. Looking at the specs and features, we can say this one is basically the Honor V9 Play but with minor changes in the LTE frequencies the device supports.

Huawei Honor 6C Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1

• Processor: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750, 8-core Cortex-A53, Mali-T860MP2 GPU

• Display: 5.2-inch S-IPS, 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 2.5D touchscreen, capacitive, multitouch,

• Dimensions: 147.9 x 73.2 x 7.65 mm

• Weight: 145g

• Battery: 3000 mAh Li-Ion

• RAM: 3 GB

• Storage: 32GB storage

• Cam: 13 MP with flash and autofocus, f / 2.2 (rear)

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Connectivity: LTE cat.4 150/50 Mbps, HSDPA, HSUPA, EDGE

VIA: Helpix