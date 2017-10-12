Aside from the Honor 7X smartphone, Huawei also just introduced a new Android tablet. Officially called as the Honor WaterPlay, this tablet is one of the few new models rolling out in the market. You see, not many companies are still pushing out entries into this category but good thing there’s Samsung, ASUS, and Huawei as some of the more prolific ones.

The Huawei Honor WaterPlay is now listed on Vmall. It’s available in China with a starting price of CNY 1,999 ($303). The phone sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, Kirin 659 processor, microSD card slot for memory expansion, a front fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headset jack, and a large 6600mAh battery with 18w fast charging. There’s only an 8MP rear camera on this tablet.

When it comes to durability, the water can survive being submerged in one meter of water up half an hour. It should be safe with its 1P67 rating and well…ready for some water play. The tablet is also powered by Android 7.0 Nougat OS topped by EMUI 5.1. This device also connects to GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, USB Type-C PORT, WiFi, and LTE for the higher-priced variant.

Check out the Honor WaterPlay’s prices below:

• 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, WiFi only – CNY 1,999 ($303/€256)

• 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, WiFi only – CNY 2,399 ($364/€307)

• 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, LTE – CNY 2,699 ($409/€345)

The product will be available this coming October 24 in either Champagne Gold or Silver.

