If you are someone that follows Huawei news in its various markets around the world, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of all the names and devices that are released. You can have one device and yet still have different and confusing names for different countries. For example, the new Honor 9i that is making its debut in India is also the same as the Huawei Maimang 6 launched in China last month and the Huawei Nova2i which became available in Malaysia just a few days ago.

But regardless of its name, the Honor 9i boasts of the four cameras that you can use to take great mobile pictures and videos (well, if you have the eye and talent for doing so). The dual cameras on both the front (13MP + 2MP) and back (16MP + 2MP)means you can take Bokeh shots (the art of blurring parts to produce a hipster looking shot). The smartphone also has a FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a nearly bezel-less 5.9-inch display.

It is powered by a Huawei Kirin 659 Cortex-A53 processor and has a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage that can be expanded to 128GB with a microSD card. The Honor 9i comes with a 3340mAh battery and has the Huawei Histen audio system which gives you an algorithmically enhancing sound output. It also has some gesture-based shortcuts, like if you draw an S with your knuckles, you can capture the entire web page. To capture the screenshot, tap twice with one finger and to record the screen, tap twice with two fingers.

The Honor 9i is priced at 17,999 rupees and comes in three color options: Platinum Gold, Navy Blue, and Midnight Black. It will be available starting October 14 exclusively through Flipkart.

SOURCE: Flipkart