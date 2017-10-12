Top Chinese OEM has recently announced the new Honor 7X. We sighted this mobile device on Geekbench and TENAA yesterday and was quickly made official. The smartphone is now listed on Vmall with price tags that read CNY 1300, CNY 1700, and CNY 2000 for the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models, respectively. Those prices convert to about $200, $260, and $300—making it to the mid-range Android phone category.

The Honor 7X follows the Honor 7 that was released two years ago. There’s also the Honor 7i with the flip-out camera module and the Honor 7 Premium and now this Honor 7X variant in China. The Honor sub-brand joins the 18:9 bandwagon. It doesn’t make the phone bezel-less but Huawei will get there.

The device comes equipped with a 5.93-inch screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 2.5D glass, rear fingerprint rear, 4GB RAM, hybrid dual SIM/microSD card slot for memory expansion, Kirin 659 processor, Mali-T830 MP2 graphics, and a 3340mAh battery. Huawei has used a metal body for this phone that also runs Android 7.0 Nougat on top of EMUI 5.1. When is comes to mobile photography, you can enjoy its 8MP front-facing camera and dual rear 16MP and 2MP cameras.

Huawei and Vmall will start selling the Honor 7X in China this coming October 17. Color options are Gold, Blue, and Black.

Huawei Honor Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat, EMUI 5.1

• Processor: Kirin 659 processor, Mali-T830 MP2 graphics

• Display: 5.93-inches, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 2.5D glass, 18:9 aspect ratio

• Dimensions: 7.6mm thick

• Weight: 165g

• Battery:

• RAM: 4GB (expandable)

• Storage: 32/64/128GB

• Cam: 16MP and 2MP (rear)

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Others: Huawei Histen 3D Audio, fingerprint reader (rear), micro USB, Full HD video recording, IP67 rating

VIA: VMALL

SOURCE: Honor