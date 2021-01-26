Even with the new US President, Huawei’s future still seems bleak. Now, we’re hearing about the possibility that the top Chinese OEM will sell off its flagship brands, specifically, the Huawei P and the Huawei Mate series. The company has been working on alternative solutions and technologies that will help circumvent the US trade ban. It’s been almost two years since big firms and suppliers in the US have cut ties with Huawei at the prodding of the government.

The previous administration has added Huawei to an entity list. Being part of the list means any company working with Huawei must apply for a license before it can supply products or offer services.

Huawei stopped working with Google. This resulted to the Android OS and the Google Play Store not being used officially. Other companies followed like Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom. Previous Huawei P and Huawei Mate phones were introduced sans Google’s help.

Huawei eventually decided to sell off the Honor unit. The latter finally unveiled the Honor View40 which is now considered a non-Huawei phone. The Chinese OEM could also sell off the Huawei Mate and P Series. These are Huawei’s major flagship product line. This would mean Huawei’s phone business would be independent from the mother company.

Huawei has been having a difficult time looking for components and parts. It makes its own Kirin chipsets but it’s not able to finish production because of the limits. For the Honor View40, the phone actually used MediaTek.

The Future of Huawei Mate and P Series

Like the Honor’s phone business, Huawe’s mobile phone division may find a new home according to a source. Nothing is certain yet. We’re taking things with a pinch of salt for now. A Huawei spokesperson actually said something: “Huawei has learned there are unsubstantiated rumors circulating regarding the possible sale of our flagship smartphone brands. There is no merit to these rumors whatsoever. Huawei has no such plan.”

Huawei can’t easily buy processors from other company. Its supply of Kirin chipsets are also going down. The OEM needs to make a major decision now. The Huawei P50 series has been promised to still be released this year so let’s wait and see.