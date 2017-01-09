The CES 2017 is over which means the HTC “U” event is happening very soon. January 12, Thursday, is fast approaching and we’re excited to know what the ailing Taiwanese tech giant is launching. We’re expecting that mid-range HTC X10, a VR headset, and that HTC Ocean Note also known this early as the ‘HTC Alpine’ or the ‘HTC U Play’.

The HTC Ocean Note is believed to be the HTC U Ultra but what’s more interesting is not the new name and the timing of the release but rather the idea that it will roll out without any headphone jack. We may also hear about a new Desire to be released sometime this first quarter of 2017.

OnLeaks has got some information from an unverified source that the new HTC phone–the HTC Alpine which can also be known as the HTC U Play will have a 5.2-inch display and no 3.5mm jack. So the absence of a headphone jack is true. We’re no longer doubting it but we’re not sure if it’s a good idea now.

HTC may only be following after Apple, LeEco, and Motorola in removing the 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung is also rumored to deliver the Galaxy S8 without it. If and when HTC does the same thing, we’re guessing more OEMs will follow suit.

It’s only a few days before the 12th so we’ll wait and see if OnLeaks and the rest of the rumors are correct.

VIA: OnLeaks