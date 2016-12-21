CES 2017 is just around the corner but unfortunately, HTC isn’t making a big splash during the event. The Taiwese tech company is expected to hold a special announcement for its first few products for the year as we’ve just received a teaser to an event happening on January 12, 2017. We’re curious to know why HTC didn’t choose to introduce its new products at the CES but we’re more excited about what the company is planning.

Based on the event teaser, HTC is working on something for “U”. We can only think of something more personalized–something that can really be considered your very own or at least one that shows all about “you”. So far, we heard HTC will be unveiling the One X10. This is just a rumor but we believe it will be a mid-range smartphone. It will be a follow up to the HTC One X9 and is expected to be released globally.

Most HTC phones are sold in the United States and China and some select markets but looks like HTC will be launching in more areas. This makes sense because the brand needs all the sales and numbers to improve. Making its products ready in more markets may mean more income.

The HTC One X10 is said to be equipped with the following: 5.5-inch display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, MediaTek Helio P10 chipset, Cortex A53 CPU, Mali T860 GPU, 3GB RAM, and a 13MP main camera with OIS.

HTC is also believed to be announcing a new VR headset after the HTC Vive became a success. This time, the new device will be more fashion-friendly or at least more budget-friendly. We are also looking at a new VR headset that only requires an HTC smartphone much like the Gear VR or Daydream View and not a standalone product.

VIA: SlashGear