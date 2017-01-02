CES is happening this weekend but after this, HTC is scheduled to hold another tech event that will introduce a new smartphone. We’ve been saying it will be the Ocean Note that could also be the HTC U phone. We don’t have much idea about this HTC U but trust OnLeaks for new details. The Master Leakster said over on Twitter that the HTC Ocean Note is also the HTC U Ultra as per an unverified source.

We won’t dare ask who the source was but most information shared by OnLeaks usually turn out to be true. What’s interesting is the huge 6-inch display screen and the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. We’re satisfied with the possibility of a big screen but no headphone jack isn’t exactly welcome these days. We’re assuming this one will have a Type-C USB port instead.

We’re guessing it will really be a “Goodbye Jack” for this HTC U Ultra aka HTC Ocean Note but we’re not confirming anything. Another rumor has it that phone will boast of dual SIM capabilities and will be ready in Blue, White, and Black color options. Other variants that may be introduced is the Ocean Master and Ocean Smart.

VIA: OnLeaks