HTC is not giving up the mobile business. No, we don’t think it will anytime soon especially that it has plans to make a comeback in India–a market it once left. It remains in the mobile industry with several new phones lined up like the HTC Wildfire Android phones and U19e, and Desire 19+ as new mid-rangers. OS updates are expected to roll out as well. There may be reports of the company shutting down some factories and stores but it seems to be determined to stay.

HTC India has shared a teaser on Twitter of what could be the next phone from HTC. It quickly showed off the past innovations it introduced to the Android world including the first touch-centric phone in the world back in 2007. The following year, it launched the T-Mobile G1 as the first-ever Google Android phone.

The first metal body smartphone, the HTC One M8, was launched in 2013. In 2016, HTC 10 became the first phone with OIS and front and back cameras. So what’s in store for 2019? That’s what HTC wants us to anticipate.

The next phone from HTC to be launched in India could be the HTC Desire 19+. We’ve seen this before but it has yet to arrive in India. It could also be the HTC Wildfire that we said was set to launch in Russia.

How about the next-gen HTC Exodus phone? That’s another possibility. HTC shouldn’t have downtime if it wants to become popular in India or any other market again. One way to make things right is to deliver the latest Android Pie and in the near future, Android Q, to some of the latest models. The company may also need to fix the issue of HTC apps concerning Google Play policy errors.

HTC’s re-entering the Indian market isn’t new to us. Earlier this year, we noted that it may do so through licensing with the possibility of Lava and Karbonn teaming up to work with HTC India.