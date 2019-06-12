HTC is still in the mobile business. It remains an important part of the industry as one of the pioneers that helped shape the market today. It may not be the most popular brand right now but we recognize the first smartphones from the company. HTC has been facing some challenges in recent years. It temporarily shut down smartphone online stores in China while some HTC apps were removed then reuploaded on the Play Store due to new Google Play policy errors.

Last week, we learned the HTC U19e could be announced as the next mid-range phone. Specs and features surfaced ahead of official launch a couple of days ago and now it’s here.

HTC U19e

The HTC U19e is final and official. It will be readily available in HTC online and retail stores in Taiwan. Chunghwa Telecom will also sell the phone starting June 17 with a TWD 14,900 price tag.

From HTC U12, HTC decided to skip to HTC U19. It could refer to being released this year 2019 which makes sense. So next year will be HTC U20? Most likely.

HTC promises comfort and luxury with the new Android phone. The new colors–moderate green and extraordinary purple–look very attractive.

The HTC U19e comes equipped with a large 6.0-inch OLED screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 128GB built-in storage, and a 3930mAh battery. When it comes to the camera setup, the dual 12MP f/1.8 and 20MP f/2.6 2x telephoto rear cameras are complemented by the 24MP f/2.0 selfie camera. For security purposes, the 2MP iris scanner is effective.

HTC Desire 19+

HTC also launched the new Desire 19+. with a bigger 6.2-inch HD+ screen. It comes with a notch that holds the 16MP selfie shooter. Other specs include 4GB or 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 3850mAh battery, and a triple rear camera system (13MP + 8MP ultrawide angle + 5MP depth sensor).

Pricing of the HTC Desire19+ is set at TWD 9,990 and TWD 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants.