An HTC Wildfire E Android phone was leaked a couple of days ago. It is said to be a new model from the old Wildfire series. A revival of old smartphones isn’t surprising. There’s a certain novelty to it. Just take for example Nokia. As for HTC, the Taiwanese tech giant has been making major changes in the business. It has temporarily shut down smartphone online stores in China but it’s reportedly planning to re-enter the Indian market through licensing. The last device we featured was the HTC U19e and Desire 19+ as new mid-rangers.

Today, we’re learning more about the new HTC Wildfire phones. Note that it’s plural, not singular. First in line is the HTC Wildfire E. It will boast a decent 5.45-inch screen, 1440 × 720 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 147.86 × 71.4 × 8.9mm (dimension), 1.6 GHz 8-core Spreadtrum SC9863, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a 3000mAh battery. There is a dual rear 13 + 2MP shooters plus a 5MP selfie cam. There’s also the standard Dual SIM support, headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE, and WiFi.

A slightly bigger variant will be available. An HTC Wildfire E Plus will be introduced with a larger 5.99-inch screen with the same 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 × 720 resolution, 2 GHz 4-core MediaTek Helio A22, PowerVR GE8320, same cameras, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, and the same 3000mAh camera and connectivity options. Dimensions will go at 160.4 × 67.3 × 8.7mm.

Another regular HTC Wildfire will be ready with the following: 6.217-inch screen, 1520 × 720 pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.3 GHz 8-core MediaTek Helio P23, Mali-G71, 3GB DDR4 RAM, 32GB storage, dual 16 + 5MP rear cameras, 16MP selfie shooter, and a 3500mAh battery. Last but not the least, the HTC Wildfire E1 will be equipped with a large 6.088-inch display, 19.5:9 screen ratio, 1560 x 720 pixels, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 16MP main camera, 8MP selfie cam, 2GHz 4-core MediaTek Helio A22, PowerVR GE8320, and 4000mAh battery.