The Honor Note 8 is about to get a new sibling. The Honor phone which was unveiled August last year by Huawei will soon be replaced by the Note 9 as the flagship model for the Honor brand. The device was recently sighted on Weibo, or at least its back side, leading us to assume that it is about to be introduced in China anytime soon.

Last year’s flagship Android model was equipped with a 6.6-inch 2K AMOLED screen and we have a feeling the Honor Note 9 will have the same 2k display. The leaked image also shows us that the device will include a fingerprint scanner, a dual camera system, and dual LED flash all packed in a full-metal design. It’s looks like a real phablet (phone-tablet) and this could very well rival the upcoming Galaxy S8+ or the Galaxy Note 8.

The design isn’t far from the Honor Note 8 and any other Honor phone but this is expected to have a bigger bezel-less display and a unibody design. There seems to be no physical home button this time although we haven’t seen the front panel yet. As for the processor, this one may be powered by a Kirin 960 chipset which is an improvement from the Kirin 955 on its predecessor.

We have no information on availability and pricing yet but we’ll let you know as soon as we get more details.

VIA: GizChina