The Honor 60 series is arriving. New 5G phones from Honor are schedule to be announced. Some details have been shared but we will confirm everything once the Chinese OEM makes and official announcement. The Pro variant is said to have been spotted on Geekbench so this means more details have surfaced. Specifically, device known as TNA-AN00 has reached Geekbench. This means the phone’s launch is soon. Our source has also shared the specs and images of the Honor 60 Pro.

The Honor 60 Pro is said to run on Snapdragon 778G+ processor by Qualcomm, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11. It will come with a curved display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh. The battery may come with a a 4000mAh battery with 66W charging support. Geekbench scores of the Honor 60 Pro are as follows: 816 (Single-Core) and 2971 (Multi-Core).

The rear camera will be 108MP while the selfie shooter will make an impression with 50 megapixels. There will be multiple cameras on the rear as the phone has been teased as another camera-centric device.

The Honor 60 Pro may use the same chipset used on the Samsung Galaxy A52s, OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Phone, Xiaomi Civi, and the Huawei Nova 9. It may be the same or the updated Snapdragon 778G Plus version.

Interestingly, this detail is in contrast to the information shared last week. The Honor 60 Pro model has been mentioned to use a Snapdragon 870 processor plus a 4500mAh battery and 100W fast charging. At this point, the SoC model may not really matter. At least, we know the Honor 60 lineup will be mid-range 5G phones. All models will already offer 5G connectivity.