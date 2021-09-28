Xiaomi has already dropped the Mi branding. The Chinese OEM is serious in getting ahead of everybody else. It will continue to do what it always does—release new phones left and right. We no longer have count of how many phones are in the current line up of the company but a new one has just launched—the Xiaomi Civi. This series was first mentioned last week as the official product launch was confirmed. It’s a new mid-range smartphone that isn’t exactly camera-centric as we’ve been expecting.

The new Xiaomi Civi phone’s design is what makes this more impressive. The specs are only mid-range but they allow very decent performance from an affordable unit. It runs on Snapdragon 778G processor with four Cortex-A78 based cores, Adreno 642L GPU, and X53 5G modem.

As described, the chip keeps its cool with nine layers of graphene. Image performance is improved by the Variable Rate Shading support of Adreno.

Xiaomi Civi boasts a 6.55-inch curved OLED screen and a very thin chin. It also offers s 1080p+ resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and up to 950 nits of peak brightness.

This one offers powerful gaming with the 642L GPU. It also supports games at 90 fps, up to 120 Hz refresh rate, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

When it comes to the imaging department, there is a 64MP primary camera with f/1.8 lens (no OIS), 8MP 120º ultra wide-angle lens (f/2.2), and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels with autofocus lens.

Other specs and features of the smartphone include a 4500mAh battery with 55W wired charging support. The battery can last up to 24 hours and can be charged up to 100% within 45 minutes. Design-wise, the Xiaomi Civi is really very thin and light at only 7mm and 166g. The rear is glass with a soft-touch matte finish.

You can pre-order for the Xiaomi Civi in China. It will be available online and offline beginning this Thursday, September 30, for only CNY 2,600 ($400), 2,900 CNY ($450), or 3,200 CNY ($495) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB/256GB, and 12GBRAM with 256GB storage.