Earlier this August, the Galaxy A52s was mentioned to be headed for release next month in four gorgeous colors. Image renders and specs were also leaked. Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy A52s 5G that comes with “Awesome” features. The phone runs on an upgraded processor, faster charging, and an affordable price tag. This is an obvious follow-up to the Galaxy A52 5G introduced back in February. The South Korean tech giant is all about innovation and it continues to prove that even with the mid-range series.

As part of Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, the new phone works well with other Galaxy devices and accessories like the Galaxy SmartTag or the Galaxy Buds Pro. It comes with a large 6.5” Super AMOLED Infinity-O display that offers a fuller visual experience. Coupled with the 120Hz refresh rate plus an AI-based Game Booster., gaming also becomes more immersive.

The phone’s battery 4500 mAH and offers 25W super fast charging. This means you don’t have to wait long to get your battery full charged. It runs on Snapdragon 778G processor, RAM Plus, and One UI 3. For protection, you can rely on Samsung Knox’s multi-layered security.

Let’s talk about the cameras. Mobile photography can be improved with the Multi Role Quad camera. The main system of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G includes a 64MP Main OIS, Ultra Wide, Tele, and Macro camera. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Other special camera features include Single Take, Night Mode, and Fun Mode. The latter offers AR Lenses from Snapchat that you can use straight from the default camera app.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G boasts stereo audio experience with cinematic sound as made possible by Dolby Atmos technology. The phone is IP67 dust and water resistant so you don’t have to worry about sweat or the rain. It’s not recommended for underwater use but it can survive if you drop it for 30 minutes up to a meter.