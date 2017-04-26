Chrome OS on notebook computers is now made even better with Google Play Store support. This means most Android apps can run on select Chromebooks as they would on any smartphone or tablet. There may be limits to some functions and features but the developers are there to make adjustments. The idea of downloading and installing Android apps on Chromebooks has been noted since last year. We’ve been waiting for Android apps to come to more Chromebooks. We also wondered where and when. We anticipated as this move will help share the future of Android.

One of the first Chromebooks to receive Google Play Store support include the Chromebook Pixel 2015 and Acer R11. Google Play Store support was made ready for more Chromebooks in Beta Channel just before the year 2016 ended. For some Chromebooks, the Android Nougat OS was even made available. We know more Chrome OS-powered laptops are now ready to support the Google Play Store as Google just updated the list of Chrome OS systems that allow Android apps.

The list doesn’t only include Chromebooks but also several Chromebases and Chromeboxes. Remember that not all Chromebooks will receive Android apps and Play Store support but the Chrome OS team is working hard to evaluate more models. Improvements and new features are expected to arrive on the devices listed below.

Stable Chanel

• Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T, C738T)

• AOpen Chromebox Mini

• AOpen Chromebase Mini

• Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

• Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

• Samsung Chromebook Plus

Beta Channel

• Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T, C738T)

• Asus Chromebook Flip C302

The remaining dozens of Chrome OS-powered laptops and devices are still either being evaluated or planned:

• Acer Chromebook 11, Chromebook 14, Chromebook 15, Chromebook Spin 11, Chromebox CXI2, Chromebase 24

• AOpEN Chromebox Commercial, Chromebase Commercial

• Asus Chromebit CS10, Chromebook C200, Chromebook C201PA, Chromebook C202SA, Chromebook C300, Chromebook C300SA / C301SA, Chromebook Flip C213, Chromebox CN62

eduGear Chromebook R, Chromebook K, Chromebook M Series, CMT Chromebook

• Haier Chromebook 11, Chromebook 11e, Chromebook 11 G2, Chromebook 11 C

• HiSense Chromebook 11

• HP Chromebook 11 G3, 11 G4, 11 G4 EE, 11 G5, 11 G5EE, Chromebook 14 G4, Chromebook 13 G1, Chromebook x360 11 G1 EE

• Lenovo 100S Chromebook, N20 / N20P, N21, N22, N23, N23 Yoga, Thinkpad 13 Chromebook, ThinkCentre Chromebox

• Samsung Chromebook Pro, Chromebook 2 11″ – XE500C12, Chromebook 3

• Toshiba Chromebook 2, Chromebook 2 (2015)

Other unknown brands with Chromebooks include Viglen, True IDC, Senkatel, Sector 5, Poin2, PCMerge, Nexian, M&A, Median, Hexa, CTL, Bobicus, Edxis, and Lava. View complete list HERE.

VIA: The Chromium Projects