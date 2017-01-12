Several Chromebooks were introduced during the CES 2017 last week. There were the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA and the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus by Samsung among others. The South Korean tech giant’s lineup for this year is still being talked about because of their build, design, and the potential to rival the Surface Pro and iPad Pro. They are the best so far but we know they will be even better after the next Chrome OS and Android update.

The Samsung Chromebooks are particularly powerful because they are actually hybrid. You can use the Chromebook Plus as tablet with the screen’s touchscreen capability. If you need to use it for more computing jobs, just attach the full-size keyboard and trackpad.

Samsung and Google collaborated on the new Chromebooks. The products are being marketed with Google Play Store support. The Chromebook Plus, however, was confirmed to be running apps on Chrome OS 55 which is the Stable channel. Currently, the Chromebooks run on Chrome OS 55 and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There’s no Nougat yet but Chromebook owners want to know if and when the chewy version will be available soon.

There is no confirmation yet but the new Chrome OS 56 will be revealed later this month. We’re crossing our fingers that it will already include Android Nougat. Interestingly, Chrome Unboxed happened to receive information that Android 7.1 is being prepped for the next Chrome OS version. One reader emailed them screenshots of his Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebook running on the Canary channel of Chrome OS. There’s the Android to 7.1.1 on the upcoming version. It’s not available though in other Chromebooks so don’t expect to just see the update on your Chromebook and Play Store.

As with any Android Nougat device, window resizing is possible. That is good news because it makes the Chrome OS-powered notebook more feature-rich. We’re looking forward to that new Chrome OS-Android Nougat-powered Chromebook. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: Chrome Unboxed