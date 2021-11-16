The Pixel 6 is one special flagship series. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are popular right now for different reasons. We want the upgraded design as it offers a more premium look and feel. The specs and features have been upgraded as well. We also like the camera features and enhanced security. Overall, Google did good on the performance and design. The phone is also easily repairable as per some teardown videos. The phone is also durable enough to pass standard stress tests.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are powerful but they’re not perfect. A number of issues have already been reported including the flickering display problem. There’s also the fingerprint reader having issues. Some are saying such happens once battery is discharged.

The Google Pixel line certainly has big potential. The Pixel 6 series is definitely better than the previous models. We believe Google has more in store for the Pixel 6 as future feature drops are lined up.

The next will be the Face Unlock finally arriving. The Adaptive Sound feature will also be rolling out to the Pixel 6.

Another one has something to do with optimized games. Well, you won’t really experience games differently but on the Google Play Store, you will see a mention there that a game is optimized for Pixel 6. This shows up with Android 12’s Game Dashboard/Modes features.

If you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you may view the Play Store and see games there that may be optimized. There are only a few games “Optimized for Pixel 6” under the Games tab so if you are a developer, you may look at the Game Mode API to prepare your app or game for this. The optimized listing also shows with a “Boost performance or save power” section so you may also check that one if you want to improve on battery life.