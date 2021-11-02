Display problems are not unusual but as much as possible, we don’t want them. We don’t like issues especially if the device in question is considered a premium flagship. Google isn’t a stranger to such problems especially when it comes to the Pixel line. The company has just released the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and this early, we’re learning about a problem that’s been haunting some users. There have been complaints of flickering displays. This usually happens when you press the power button lightly even when the device is off.

The display flickers according to some Pixel 6 Pro unit owners. It only happens on the Pro variant and not the regular Pixel 6 which is good news, at least. The tech giant has acknowledged the problem and it’s now working on a fix.

We don’t have an idea about the cause but we’re crossing our fingers that it’s something a software update can fix. A hardware problem may be more difficult to fix. It may require a recall or phone units to be replaced.

Interestingly, the issue doesn’t seem to be widespread. Some Pixel 6 Pro owners have not experienced the problem so it could be an isolated case for a few users.

If you’re one of the few device owners affected by this Pixel 6 Pro issue, know that Google will release a solution. From now on, don’t play with the power button on your smartphone even when the device is turned off.