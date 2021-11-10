Adaptive Sound is something that has been around and featured on many devices. Google introduced the feature and added it to the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. It seems to be available now on the Pixel 6 series via a feature drop. There is no big announcement but it could go official anytime soon. The feature coming to the Pixel 6 could also mean one thing: it may be a regular feature on Android, if not, just the Pixel line.

What the Adaptive Sound does is process audio locally. It doesn’t leave a device. The feature lets the phone adjust the audio output based on one’s environment.

Simply put, it adjusts to the phone’s surrounding. If it’s a noisy environment, Google will adjust the volume automatically.

At the moment, this special feature is disabled by default. You can check the device’s Settings> Sound> Adaptive Sound. It may be just one of the many “feature drops” the Pixel 6 is getting. It’s not part of Android 12 yet but we can also expect it to be ready on the next Android OS version.

If you own a Pixel 6 series smartphone, you may receive a software update that brings the Adaptive Sound. The release seems a quiet one but it’s there as per our source. Others may not even notice the different but perhaps real audiophiles will understand.