The new Pixel 6 phones have been out since last month. Some early adopters have received their orders. The units are okay expect for some reports of the flickering display problem. A fix is already on the way and a software update will be coming. A wired charging speed test finished not in favor of the Pixel 6 Pro but we know it’s fast enough although not as fast as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now we’re hearing a new issue on the fingerprint sensor.

A certain Ian (@ianxcom1) shared that his fingerprint sensor is ruining his experience. It seems it’s not as reliable. He said he has to touch the sensor about 6 to 7 times before he could enter his pin.

A software update could fix this. It’s what most people are anticipating these days. Google did reply to the complaint by giving an explanation: the Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor utilizes enhanced security algorithms.

The Google team apologized for the hassle and further shared some troubleshooting steps. Google also noted that the fingerprint sensor which is an additional protection “can take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor”.

To troubleshoot, you may check if you are not unlocking the phone in bright outdoor sunlight. Remember that the fingerprint sensor is not available when phone is asleep. There may also be issues with your screen protector or maybe the fingerprint sensor is really not reading your fingerprint.

If your fingerprint is not accepted, you can always use the backup PIN, pattern, or password. Also check if the screen lock option is disabled.