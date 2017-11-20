When Google moved away totally from their Nexus brand of phones to launch the Google Pixel last year, so began the headache of aftermarket Android developers. The Pixel was basically a great big headache to create the usual tools for tweaking, like custom recoveries and root access methods. And although the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL build on the Pixel’s foundations, some developers think working on the second generation Pixel devices is proving to be much easier.

Take for instance XDA developer “Dees_troy”, who has now released beta builds of TWRP custom recovery for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. If you’re not familiar with the Team Win Recovery Project – or TWRP to those who love it – it is probably the best custom recovery software out there for Android developers and users alike.

It took two weeks after the alpha release of TWRP for both devices to finally get a better, more stable beta version – Beta 2 for the Pixel 2 and Beta 1 for the Pixel 2 XL. The biggest change, according to the developer, is that both devices can now be decrypted from TWRP. He does note that this opening could possibly be patched by Google in the next security patches.

If you want to try out these betas, check the official TWRP download page. Also, if you feel like diving into the details, check out Dees_troy’s original post.

VIA: XDA