Because security is a very big issue for companies who have sensitive information in their networks, it is imperative for them to issue capable smartphones for their employees to use. Usually, sensitive information leaks out or is stolen through mobile devices that connect to the company’s main network – devices that can easily be hacked. Google says the Pixel 2 is not one of those.

According to Google, the Pixel 2 has a dedicated chip that handles the security of the device. This discrete chip is separate from the device’s main system-on-a-chip (SoC) and has its own flash, RAM, processing unit, and other resources so it can control its own security executions. Pretty nifty, eh?

This starts from the lockscreen of the Pixel 2 which verifies your lock screen authentication details in a secure environment, which limits how often someone can repeatedly brute-force guess it. There’s also a device and user-specific code to derive the disk encryption key without which your data can’t be decrypted.

The discrete security module also protects the Pixel 2 from malware and software-only attacks. When the device is compromised, the security module will not give up the encryption key which keeps your data encrypted. This protection is designed that even Google can’t update or change your code so that your encryption key remains secure.

SOURCE: Google