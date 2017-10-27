This week seems to be all about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. As much as we like the cameras of the two phones, we can’t help but look into the several issues and complaints being reported. Apart from the display issues, there is also that problem of high pitch frequency and clicking sound on the Pixel 2. Only a few Pixel 2 XLs reported the same problem but we’ve already read many complaints from Pixel 2 owners.

In case you still don’t know, the Google Pixel 2 exhibits some clicking sound during phone calls. The high pitch frequency sound is heard when the screen is on and unlocked when you’re in a call. Even if you do a factory reset, reboot, go to airplane mode, or safe mode, the same sound is still present. One member of the Pixel User Community happened to have a pair of Pixel 2 phones and he heard the same noise on both phones.

Several complaints have been reported the past few days and finally, an official statement from a Google employee is published. Community Manager Orrin said they are already working on a software update to solve those clicking sounds. The official fix will be ready in the coming weeks. He also confirmed the quick fix of turning off the NFC in Settings as a simple solution.

Here is the official reply from Google:

“We are validating a software update to address faint clicking sounds on some Pixel 2 devices. The update will be made available in the coming weeks. The clicking noise being reported does not affect the performance of your device but if you find it bothersome you can temporarily turn off NFC in Settings > Connected devices > NFC.”

VIA: Pixel User Community