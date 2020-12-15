Google is notorious for surprising the consumers by discontinuing some products and services. Back in September, we remember the popular Rivet reading app being discontinued and then being transformed into “Assistant only”. Over a year ago, the Google Cloud Print was also discontinued. And then earlier this year, the Pixel 3a phone was also discontinued. This time, the Google’s smart home ecosystem will have to say goodbye to the Google Home Max. It’s the bigger Home smart speaker unveiled three years ago.

In 2017, this Google Home Max was announced as a louder and bigger Home smart speaker. It hit the FCC before market launch. It was soon made available for purchase online and in retail stores.

The early days of the Google Home Max, we learned about the device experiencing latency issues with line-in connection. A performance update was released a few months later.

Fast forward to a couple of years later, back in May, a Google Home Max showed random Nest Cam footage of another house. We didn’t hear anything new until this week.

Google is retiring the Google Home Max. The tech giant has stopped manufacturing the smart device. There may be last few units in retail stores but it’s already sold out on the Google Store. If you own one, don’t worry as Google will still continue to offer support for the Home Max.

The Google Home Max may be replaced by the newly announced Nest Audio. For more power and even louder audio performance, you can setup two Nest Audio units. Here’s what Google has to say: “Existing Google Home Max users shouldn’t worry as they won’t see any change in their service. We’ll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We’re committed to delivering great sound and whole home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products.”