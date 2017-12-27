Before you start a campaign with a world-famous DJ, you probably should make sure that your product is something that would be useful for people who are in the similar industry. That is one of the things that Google may have missed out on when they got Diplo (one-third of the group Major Lazer) for their latest campaign for Google Home Max. Apparently, while it is perfectly good for home use, there are certain latency issues that come up when you use the line-in connection of the speaker.

While the Google Home Max will function almost perfectly for home listening, when you use the auxiliary or line-in connection, there is a latency issue. You cannot use the speaker as a studio monitor, which DJs would probably use it for to connect their turntable, tape deck, or other sources of music. That’s because any music piped in through the line-in connection will have a slight delay. Since DJs use their mixer to preview the next song, it has to match the beat of what’s playing and obviously, you can’t do that here.

Google acknowledges that there is indeed a latency issue with the aux-in connection. But they emphasized that this delay is only with how long the music starts playing and should not affect synchronization across your other devices, which is how people usually use smart speakers. Actually, if you use aux-in, you can’t play it across your other speakers. You can only do so with your Chromecast Audio or your streaming services or through Bluetooth.

Google did not specifically say if they’re working on a fix for this latency issue, but they probably should. Meanwhile, you can still see how Diplo uses his Google Home Max, which is basically just listening to his music at home, so no delay problems there.

VIA: Variety