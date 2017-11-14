You would think that when a brand announces a product and gives an estimated street launch date, then it means that they are all but ready. But as we’ve seen with the Google Home Mini which started selling last October 4, it only got FCC approval a few weeks before it launched. It looks like they’re doing the same with the the upcoming Google Home Max. While it is set to be available by December, it has now finally hit the regulatory agency as a “Multimedia Device” with the model number H0B.

While it’s not officially labeled as the Google Home Max, we assume that it is because the original Google Home was H0ME, and the Google Home Mini is H0A. The details also match the power capability indicated in the Google Home Max specification page ((100-240 V, 50/60 Hz). The certification test report was actually filed last October 13, revised on the 25th, and then the final one was submitted to the FCC at the end of October.

Finally, they now have the authorization grant a few weeks before the launch in December. It indicates that it has Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) support for its 2.4 and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands. This may mean that aside from improved connectivity, it will also have the “wireless stereo pairing” feature that can allow several units to sync up when playing music or any other audio.

The Google Home Max will be available at the Google Store by December. It will come in Charcoal and Chalk colors and it is priced at $399.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google