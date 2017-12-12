When you first saw Google Home and you thought to yourself, “Man, I need a much bigger and more powerful smart speaker!”, Google listened to your inner thoughts and came up with Google Home Max. The price may have skyrocketed a bit, but so did the specs and the functionality, and now the new speaker is finally available for purchase in both online and retail stores. With its premium, high-quality audio and the AI-powered smart sound, it is probably worth getting especially if you want to turn your room into a cacophony of music.

The Google Home Max has two 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers, making it 20 times more powerful than the original Google Home. You can stream and play music from any source, from streaming services like Spotify, Google Play Music, Pandora, to casting music from your phone through built-in Chromecast, to using Bluetooth to bring your music to the speaker, to connecting your source device through aux-in. And since Google Assistant is also built in, you can just tell it what kind of music you want to play. If you forget a song, you can also sing or recite some part of the lyrics so it can search for it.

The Smart Sound technology of Google Home Max allows it to adapt itself wherever you place it in the room. You don’t need to manually tweak its settings as it uses artificial intelligence to tune itself to the room. It also has integrated far-field microphones so it can still hear you even if you’re across the room and music is playing. It can even blend in with your decor and you can group it with other Google Homes you may have in the house. It also works with more than 150 home automation brands and 1,000 smart products.

The Google Home Max is available at the Google Store and also Best Buy, Verizon and Walmart for $399 SRP. It’s available in Chalk and Charcoal and if you want to see it in person, you can drop by Verizon retail locations and the Made by Google pop-up stores in New York City and Los Angeles.

SOURCE: Google