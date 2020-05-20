The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be out in a new version. We’ve been saying this several times already and looks like the Galaxy S20 5G UW version is finally headed to Verizon. By June 4, we can expect Verizon to roll out the phone that is compatible with its 5G network. It’s the only carrier in the United States so far that supports both mmWave and sub-6. This means maximum speed can be achieved with Verizon using the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G.

Verizon uses both low-band 5G and ultra-wideband 5G. Only the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can be used with Verizon. The other Galaxy S20 variants can be used with other networks.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it already received the mmWave 5G. Samsung added the spec only after people were asking for it. The phone only had the sub-6 5G radio but it now has both.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW can be pre-ordered beginning tomorrow, May 21. The UW means Ultra-Wideband (not Ultra White). It will be $999.99 but you can get it under a 24-month installment for $41.66 per month.

UW is not Ultra White but Verizon will be selling the smartphone in Cloud White. Units will start shipping on June 4 which is less than a couple of weeks from today. 5G Ultra Wideband is no doubt fast but coverage is limited in the US. The mmWave service has yet to expand to more cities. The sub-6 5G connection is okay but mmWave is way faster.