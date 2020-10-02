Google has announced its newest flagship smartphone this week–the Pixel 5. It doesn’t have an XL variant but it did arrive with another model–the Pixel 4a 5G. The latter is the larger model of the Pixel 4a that was also recently introduced. The two are Google’s first 5G phones and they are similar in several ways. They bear almost the same specs including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and the camera features. The Pixel 4a 5G has a larger display.

The Pixel 5 is supposed to be the “better” model but to be honest, we think it’s basically the same as the Pixel 4a 5G. Meanwhile, the latter is an upgraded Pixel 4a but this time with a bigger display and 5G connectivity. Both phones are getting the same three years of minor and major Android updates.

We’re hoping, crossing our fingers, the Pixel 5’s camera will perform better. Google always highlights the Pixel Camera. The previous Pixel phones have some issues but we expecting now those problems will be gone from the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

As with any flagship phone offering, Google plans to sell less than a million Pixel 5 units before the year 2020 ends according to Nikkei. It’s not as ambitious as only 800,000 flagship handsets have been produced. The number is already part of the total 3 million Pixel phones produced for this year including the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G. Last year, the goal was about 8 to 10 million. Sadly, only 7.2 million Pixel phones were sold.

Perhaps Google knows this year isn’t really a good time for selling phones. The pandemic has hurt a lot of sales of different businesses and brands all over the world. We’re still hoping though the tech giant makes a lot of money not only with the new Pixel phones but also with the new Chromecast with Google TV and even the new Nest Audio.