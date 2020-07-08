This is nothing we haven’t heard before but it is good to know that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G phone will be available soon in the United States via Verizon. We shared this information last month and Verizon sure wants the public to remember that it is bringing the Galaxy A71 5G UW version to the country. This particular variant is special because it can work on the 5G Ultra Wideband network of Verizon. As you know, only Verizon can offer and handle the ultra-fast 5G variants of phones from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G has a special version on Verizon. As promised with a Summer release, the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is almost ready. It is probably one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the market today.

The Galaxy A71 5G UW isn’t a premium flagship smartphone. It’s from the mid-range category but makes an impression with its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, long-lasting battery, Quad Camera system, 8GB RAM, and an expandable 128GB onboard storage.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network can be accessed using the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW. The device can be had for only $15 per month for two straight years on Verizon Device Payment. That’s with a new line of premium Unlimited plan for a limited time. It’s $20/month when you buy in-store.

Pre-order will begin tomorrow, July 9, Thursday. The market release will be July 16. You can trade-in your old but eligible phone to receive a $250 discount on a new Galaxy A71 5G UW on Premium Unlimited. The retail price is $649.99.

Note that Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is accessible only in some parts of the US. Check its availability in your area first.