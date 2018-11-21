The Pixel 3 is alive. We may be hearing a lot of problems and issues but we believe Google has all the best intentions when it was designing the phone. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have potential especially when it comes to mobile photography because of the imaging features. The tech giant doesn’t really believe in having multiple cameras or lenses because the software is enough. As for the Google Camera, this app is being updated regularly to give new and old Pixel phones the boost they need.

The Pixel 3’s camera app was updated recently with a new UI and made ready for Android 9 Pie. A few weeks later, it received Night Sight. And soon, the same feature was ported to other Pixel devices and Android phones like the Nexus 6P, Xiaomi POCO F1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 5, and Essential Phone.

This time, it’s getting two new updates related to the Night Sight: Tracking Autofocus and Motion Metering. These features are ready, at least, for the original Pixel and Pixel 2 phones.

Thanks to the Camera2 API, the Pixel 3 camera features can be ported to other Android phones. There may be limits but good thing there are devs who are willing to tweak the code. It’s only a Google Camera mod to enable features originally available on the Pixel 3 and now on older Pixel devices.

Tracking autofocus is important as it locks the camera onto an object. It then tracks it through the screen. As for Motion Metering, this one is said to prevent photo to blur is something moves. The camera is supposed to collect as much light so this one helps the app to do so, as well as, avoid accidental shake.

VIA: XDA Developers