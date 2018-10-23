Google has officially and finally launched the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL last week. We can’t really say we’re happy with the pair but we recognize the tech giant’s efforts to introduce innovations and new technologies. We noted the notch on the XL variant but we’re disappointed with the large forehead and chin on the Pixel 3. It seems the tech giant is still far from achieving an almost bezel-less design. The look and feel of the new Pixel phones are similar to the previous Pixel models except for the Pixel XL’s build materials.

When the Pixel 3 devices were unveiled, we told you 10 special things you need to know about them including the new and special camera features delivered by the Google Camera app. You see, the tech giant didn’t decide on a dual camera setup but there are two selfie shooters within the notch.

For Google, a well-designed software is enough. We can agree to that especially since we know the Google Camera app is getting regular updates.

One particular feature we’re interested in is the Night Sight which we know is ideal for low light conditions. The idea is that the camera app takes advantage of long exposure time plus special software features to produce a higher quality image even when the light isn’t enough.

Night Sight isn’t available at launch but will be ready with the next Pixel 3 phone update. However, some devs are saying the Google Camera 6.1 APK already includes the said feature but wasn’t working properly.

A modded Google Camera app has recently enabled the Night Sight fully and can work on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, as well as, the previous Pixel 2/2 XL, and Pixel/Pixel XL phones. Feel free to check the Google Camera app on the Play Store and see if it’s the latest working version. The updated app should bring you a new UI and the functional Night Sight feature.

Download Google Camera App from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA Developers