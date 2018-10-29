It’s been almost a week since the Google Camera app was updated with Night Sight. It’s unofficially ready for all Pixel phones but today, we’re learning it’s being ported to the Essential Phone and the Xiaomi Mi 5. We have a feeling the two won’t be the last. More Android phones are expected to get the new Google Camera even non-Pixel models. You see, the new Google Camera features were only made available to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL but we were told they’d be available in future updates.

One important camera feature was Night Sight. It’s part of the new UI and is now ready for Android 9 Pie. We were told to wait for a few weeks but it’s here…again unofficially.

Thanks to XDA senior member and developer cstark27 for coming up with a modified version. Because of this mod, the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Essential Phone owners can at least test the new camera ahead of other Android users.

Night Sight can be enjoyed on the original Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, and phones from Xiaomi and Essential we mentioned earlier. Other Android devices may also follow suit so let’s just wait and see.

The Google Camera apk is available for download AT YOUR OWN RISK.

VIA: XDA Developers