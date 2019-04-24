The Google Camera app is getting another update that will benefit most Samsung Galaxy phones. The 6.2 version adds 2.4/1.5f aperture switching support for flagship smartphones for better mobile photography. Samsung has great camera hardware but the software isn’t as powerful. An update usually delivers major improvements and the Google Camera is no different. It’s not just for the Pixel phone, the camera app is also for other Android smartphones in the market. The Google Camera is expected to bring more to consumers who may be mobile photography enthusiasts.

The Google Camera mod 6.2 allows switching of the aperture on the Galaxy phones between f/2.4 and f/1.5. All Galaxy Note and Galaxy S phones with dual aperture should be updated. The likes of Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy Note 9 will benefit from this update.

This also means moving to a wider aperture will be noticeably improved especially on the Night Sight. Other changes include new options within the Settings like a toggle to hide/unhide advanced settings. This is also expected to improve the Night Sight feature better.

The camera app also now works even with no GApps. Non-Pixel devices will also receive Top Shot, Selfie Flash, and the option to mute shutter sound.

Download the Google Camera mod ver. 6.2 if you own a Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S9, S9+, or Galaxy Note 9. No need to modify or root before you can install the app. Feel free to download the Google Camera 6.2 Mod APK from HERE. Please note this is only a GCam mod developed by XDA developer and senior member Arnova8G2.

The Google Camera program has received similar updates recently. We remember that Tracking Autofocus and Motion Metering for old Pixel phones, features to older Pixel devices, Night Sight for all Pixel phones, new UI, HDR+, and wide-angle sensors on LG smartphones among others.