When we say that the Google Camera with HDR+ app is one of the most wanted apps right now, we really mean that. A lot of developers are porting this wonderful app – made special by Google’s imaging algorithms for the original Pixel and Pixel 2 phones – because it just makes taking pictures in devices with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipsets a heck of a lot better. The app has even been ported now for Samsung’s Exynos-powered flagships, but LG’s flagship devices are a different story.

For the dual camera setup in their flagships, LG usually uses the normal sensor + wide-angle lens combination. The wide-angle camera makes LG’s flagships special, as it gives users an edge that other flagships can’t beat. On the LG V30, the wide-angle sensor is a 13MP camera with a 120-degree angle of view, 1.0 micron pixels, and an f/1.9 aperture – pretty special for a camera, and something that the Google Camera with HDR+ app just can’t use, because the app is designed to use just one sensor.

But that was before XDA member “cstark27” released his own port of the Google Camera app which now supports the wide-angle camera of the LG G5, LG G6, LG V20, and the LG V30. This was done by making sure that the wide-angle lens was reported through the Camera2 API. Of course, you will not be able to use both rear cameras simultaneously; the original Google Camera app was designed specifically for one sensor only.

If you are a user of any of these LG devices, you can head over to the official XDA thread to download the proper files. Make sure that you follow the installation instructions via the original thread. Also, if you’re thinking that this might well work for the Galaxy Note 8, Nokia 8, Xiaomi Mi A1 – since they have similar dual camera setups and they run on Snapdragon hardware – the answer is that the port does not work on those devices.

SOURCE: XDA