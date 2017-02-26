The Google Assistant has come a long way. We still remember calling it as ‘The Google Assistant‘. Yes, with emphasis on ‘The’. Actually, it’s been ready for years and back then, we’ve been saying that it would beat Siri. Google has been working on integration and getting accelerated development but through the years, we called the feature as Google Now before the tech giant rebranded it as Google Assistant.

This new Google Assistant though is very different. It is your own personal Google. It has evolved into a more personal and conversational system, helping people do many things on the smartphone, wearable, and smartphone. We already know it’s available on the Pixel phone, Android Wear, Google Allo, and Google Home.

We’ve been hearing that it will soon be ready on more devices just like Alexa. And finally, it’s happening. Google just announced that more people will receive the service on their Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Android 7.0 Nougat-running smartphones. As long as your phone is on Marshmallow and Nougat, you can enjoy Google Assistant. This means you can start talking to a smarter voice assistant.

Some of the things you can say to your Android phone include asking for your flight confirmation, a slideshow of your photos, weather condition, turning on lights at home, or simply just asking information about a certain subject. Say “Ok Google, blah blah blah” and the Google Assistant will be activated.

Those Nougat and Marshmallow phones eligible to receive Google Assistant will get the feature via Google Play Services. We know these three now come with the Google Assistant: Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, and LG V20. The recently announced LG G6 will definitely have it as well along with more Android devices from Sony, Samsung, Huawei, and HTC.

Google has setup an Android Global Village at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona this week. Feel free to visit and see the Google Assistant in action. More devices will get the Assistant like Android Wear 2.0, cars, and Android TVs.

SOURCE: GOOGLE (The Keyword)