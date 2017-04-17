The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are already out in the market. Dozens to hundreds and probably thousands of pre-orders for this year’s premium flagship by the South Korean tech giant have already shipped. We can expect more stress tests and comprehensive reviews and analysis to be published in the coming weeks. We’re hopeful about the Galaxy S8 duo mainly because the company has improved its quality assurance and standard protocols to ensure battery safety. We’re crossing our fingers that there will be no more overheating or explosion complaints to be reported.

So far, so good. Many people are happy with the phone but of course, there are still those that can’t be pleased. Meanwhile, Samsung is remaining positive that they will hit one million pre-orders in South Korea. Some lucky S8 buyers who purchased directly from the brand have also received a free Amplifier Dock. In the coming days, expect Samsung Premium Care to bring in-person support.

Much has been said about this year’s flagship duo but we have yet to release our own review. Before it’s published, it will be interesting to look back at those times we were only speculating.

Recently popped up on Weibo is this old Galaxy S8 prototype with dual camera and on-screen fingerprint feature. This somehow confirms the S8 prototype that appeared to have a dual camera setup. The image looks a lot like the earlier prototype we’ve seen so it’s believable.

VIA: Weibo