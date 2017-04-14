The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have began shipping to those who pre-ordered for them. And good news if you’re one of them, you may receive a free gift from Samsung. This is something unexpected so lucky you if you receive an Amplifier Speaker Dock. We haven’t seen this before but it looks interesting with its cone shape.

The accessory simply amplifies the sound from the new Galaxy S8 or S8+. Audio is directed to the cone for amplification. This one also lets you charge your phone while you’re listening to music.

Note that this free gift is only for those people who bought the smartphone directly from Samsung. It will also arrive with a Gear VR. If you purchased a new Galaxy S8 from your carrier or any other retailer, sorry, you won’t receive the free amplifier dock. However, if you bought one from a store or a network, you can get a pair of Gear VR headset. It’s either that or you can get a 256GB microSD card slot or discounts on AKG earphones.

To review the availability of the Galaxy S8 duo, T-Mobile will begin shipping two days before street release, accessories are now on Amazon pre-order, a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage will be sold in China, and a Mini variant will also be ready. There’s also the “Microsoft Edition” that will be sold at Microsoft Stores.

VIA: PhoneArena