It’s not yet officially available in the market but Samsung is really hyping up its newest flagship devices, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. For the first time in the US, they are selling the devices directly to consumers, aside from going through the major carriers (with the cost also depending on which carrier). Another thing that they’re offering for the first time is an enhanced warranty package called Premium Care which not only gives your device a new lease on life, but will also give you in-person support for your smartphone needs (well, depending where you are).

Premium Care is a separate service from your default device warranty and it comes free for the first 30 days, if you pre-order either of the two smartphones. After that, you pay $11.99 per month or $144.8 per year to be able to experience this service. You will get troubleshooting, repair, or even phone replacement if necessary for accidental damage (drops, spills, cracks) and for the usual wear and tear that comes from using your phone often. They even offer one business day delivery for these phone replacements.

Premium Care is a partnership with HelloTech and DISH and so they can bring you in-person care and replacement service. It can even bring you an in-home onboarding service in case you need a personal tutorial on how to use your new smartphone. The service also includes 24/7 support through phone, online, video chat, remote support, etc.

You can get one month free for Premium Care if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ on or before April 17. If you usually damage your phone accidentally, then the $11.99 per month should be worth it.

SOURCE: Samsung

VIA: Pocket Now