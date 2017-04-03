It’s been five days since Samsung “unpacked” the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus and so far, fans of the South Korean tech giant are happy with the duo. There are groups impressed with them but there are those still not content. Some people have been trying to “analyze” the phones even before they go public. Interestingly, one demo unit showed us that the facial recognition could be compromised. That’s a non-issue as per Samsung because the feature can’t be used to access a Secure Folder or authenticate access.

We have yet to do a comprehensive analyses and review of the two as market release will be on April 21. That’s less than three weeks of waiting which means Samsung still has time make things perfect. We have high expectations about the new S8 phones even after the Note 7 fiasco so they should be worth the wait.

New rumor has it that there will be a Galaxy S8 Mini. The smaller variant of a premium flagship model has been a tradition for Samsung. The mini version will have souped down specs of the Galaxy S8 so obviously price will be lower. We’re thinking some of the specs will be retained but inside a slightly smaller form. We’re hoping it will have the same 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and same cameras but will have different battery and display.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini could only have a 5.3-inch screen. Target market could be South Korea, Thailand, China, India, and more countries in Asia and South America. As for the price, Samsung could slash it to around half which is about $400.

Excited to get yourself a Samsung Galaxy S8 Mini? Sorry, but this was an April Fool’s Day joke. We believed the news at first too so yes, you’re not alone. Then again, Samsung really could launch a Mini version of the Galaxy S8. We’ll see.

VIA: Phone Radar