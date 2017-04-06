Samsung has finally listed official Galaxy S8 and S8+ accessories on Amazon. If you’re in the United States, feel free to check out Amazon and see if the Galaxy S8 variant and color you want is up for pre-order. You can also start shopping for a protective phone case. We listed dozens last week and you can buy some of them soon. There’s the Samsung DeX Station which brings Android to desktop. There’s also a power bank so your phone will not easily run out of power.

These are official products by Samsung. Here is a rundown of some of the Galaxy S8/S8+ Accessories you can avail:

Samsung DeX Station



Bringing desktop experience for your Galaxy S8 or S8+, this Samsung DeX Station can be had for $149.99. Pre-order from Amazon and you will receive it in a couple of weeks as shipping will begin on April 20. You can also have it gift-wrapped if you want to give the DeX Station to a friend. This one also comes with a built-in fan to keep the smartphone cool while docked. Device closes as a flat disk so you easily pack and bring it with you anywhere. Special ports include an HDMI Output, two USB-A 2.0, LAN Ethernet, and USB-C for charging. The package from Samsung will already include a USB-C cable and a fast charge travel adapter. Price: $149.99

Samsung Galaxy S8+ S-View Flip Cover with Kickstand



This phone case provides quick and fullscreen access to information even when the cover is closed. You can check the weather, time, missed calls, or texts in an instant when you press the power key. One swipe of the S-View Flip Cover will reject or accept incoming calls. It also features a built-in kickstand for landscape viewing orientation. Color options include Black, Blue, Silver, and Orchid Grey. Price: $59.99

Samsung Galaxy S8 Keyboard Cover



This Keyboard Cover is a detachable QWERTY full-size ergonomic keyboard that allows you to set hot keys and shortcuts. It also brings protection for the Galaxy S8 with its molded polycarbonate shell. Price: $59.99

Samsung Galaxy S8+ LED View Wallet Case



An LED View Wallet Case allows you to store cards inside the pocket. You can also answer calls or alarms with one swipe. View LED notifications right on the cover for quick information. You can also customize LED caller ID icons for specific contacts. Put the phone into sleep mode just by closing the cover and wake the device when opened. Item is also ready in Orchid Grey, Black, Blue, or Silver. Price: $59.99

Samsung Galaxy S8 Clear Protective Cover



Also now available for pre-order, the Galaxy S8 Clear Protective Cover shows off both style and durability with its corner and back protection. Cover is super slim and simple as it retains the beauty of the phone. Choose from these colors: Orchid Grey, Black, Blue, and Silver. Price: $19.99

Samsung Galaxy S8 Protective Cover



The Samsung Galaxy S8 Protective Cover is made of non-slip soft-touch silicone that is also durable. It’s another reliable corner and back protection for your Galaxy S8 or S8+. There are more colors available: Green, Silver, Purple, White, Black, and Pink. Price: $29.99

Samsung Galaxy S8 Two Piece Cover



The Samsung Galaxy S8 Two Piece Cover offers secure adhesive-free attachment and corner and edge protection for the phone. Available in various colors and combinations: Black, Purple, Blue/Pink, Mint/Brown, and Violet/Green. Price: $19.99

Genuine Samsung Alcantara Cover Case for Samsung Galaxy S8



This Samsung Alcantara Cover Case offers premium look and protection for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. It boasts of excellent device protection from external shock. Available in Blue, Dark Gray, Grey, and Pink. Price: $41.50

Genuine Samsung Clear View Standing Cover Flip Case

This special Samsung Clear View Standing Cover Flip Case allows optimized viewing angle, full-screen protection without additional bulk, is fingerprint-resistant, and is anti-scratch. Ready in Gold, Black, or Blue.Price: $57.99



Genuine Samsung LED View Cover Flip Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S8



Compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+, this LED View Cover Flip Wallet Case brings improved LED options, theme curation service, and a useful card pocket for the user. Available in Gold or Black.Price: $58.99

SOURCE: Amazon