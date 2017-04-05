Samsung is set to introduce a new variant of the Galaxy S8 phone. We’ve always known that the South Korean tech giant will reveal a 6GB RAM version but now we’re certain that it’s almost ready in China–its only market. The 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 model will be out in the country where dozens to hundreds of OEMs are based.

In the land where Huawei, Xiaomi, and ZTE dominate, Samsung is expected to sell an improved S8. We can say a higher RAM isn’t always an indication of great performance but the new Galaxy premium flagship phone definitely has an edge apart from well, the “edge” screen.

Specifically, the Galaxy S8 Plus will carry the 6GB RAM. This makes the model more of a phablet because of the size. The high RAM on a large display makes the phone more powerful than ever and we’re curious what scores it will get in some benchmark tests and reviews. The special edition will also be equipped with a 128GB onboard storage so you can save more documents and media files.

The special edition Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in Midnight Black. We’re not sure if there will also be the Coral Blue and Artic Silver version but we’re guessing the color isn’t a big of a deal. As for the pricing, it could be 1,155,000 won which is about $1,027 or 7,073 Yuan.

The high RAM capacity is also said to extend app performance and improve seed. We can expect multi-tasking so it can run multiple apps at the same time without any problem. With 6GB RAM, the phone can handle more multmedia features at a faster and smoother rate than usual. This will be more useful when you use the Galaxy S8 Plus with the Samsung DeX station to extend the phone to a bigger display.

VIA: ETNEWS