It looks like this time around, T-Mobile will just be two days ahead of the actual release date of a flagship device. Those who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy S8 from the carrier have received a text message saying they will start shipping the devices on April 19, just two days before the actual release date of the newest smartphone. This means you may or may not be ahead of everyone else, unlike before when the uncarrier would release pre-orders in advance.

Samsung started sending out text messages for those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 and informed them they’re already “packing” the device and so you might already be seeing charges on the credit card you used to pre-order it. But the shipping of the devices will actually start April 19 so you probably will not receive it on or before April 21, which is when the devices would arrive in stores. This may disappoint some who are used to T-Mobile shipping pre-ordered devices days or even weeks before the actual release.

If you chose overnight shipping, then you may actually have the Galaxy S8 a full day before everyone else who didn’t pre-order gets it. It may not be important to some people to have the smartphone in advance, but early adapters know that there is a certain excitement to be had to experience using the device ahead of everyone else.

But either way, there is much anticipation to have the Samsung Galaxy S8 in consumers’ hands, especially given the recent “explosive” hullabaloo over the Galaxy Note 7. Everyone’s looking at the new flagship devices to see if the OEM will be able to recover from their giant misstep.

VIA: TMO News