Among the many Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S21 series is the first to receive One UI 4.0. The South Korean tech giant made it known as early as July that the One UI 4.0 Android 12 beta would be ready for the Galaxy S21 soon. It was said to deliver SoundAssistant Support to Samsung Dex. It was thought to be released in September but was delayed a bit. The Beta program was opened and we soon learned about the features and enhancements.

The Android 12 One UI 4.0 update added eSIM support to the S21 series. Another update added Material You themes and RAM Plus.

The beta program for Galaxy S21 series is ending soon. This means the stable version may be rolling out in the near future.

One UI 4 beta is also now ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and will be out for the Galaxy S20 series soon. The stable build may be available since it’s already the 5th week since the first rollout.

Nothing is final and official yet but a source is saying the stable version could be ready this weekend. He counted beta 1 to 2 are out in three weeks. Beta 2 to 3 are out 15 for days while Beta 3 to 4 is 12 days. This is only a speculation.

A Samsung Beta Operations Manager replied to a post on Samsung forum and said there will be no beta 5. The official firmware will be released and they will include fixes to the errors from beta 4. That’s good to know so yes, if you own a Galaxy S21 series phone, expect another OTA will be available.