Samsung has been busy working on upcoming phones and software updates. Android 12 OS masked as One UI 4 has started rolling out to Galaxy S21 phones. The next major flagship series is set to receive it as the Galaxy S20. The Beta Program has just opened for last year’s premium flagship phone offering. There is no official announcement yet by Samsung but some Galaxy S20 phone owners have received an update. It’s not clear what kind of release is that but we’re guessing the beta version is ready.

The beta update has been released, at least, in the United States. You can try applying for the One UI 4 Beta program. If you have the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra phone, you can check if the update is available.

The stable version of the One UI 4 is said to be ready be December in South Korea. This is according to some information on the Samsung community. Like the Galaxy S20, updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also being tested.

The stable Android 12 version should be ready soon for some of the latest premium flagship devices from Samsung. With the update, you will notice additional options on the lock screen, new Home screen widgets, more features in Samsung keyboard, and a redesigned Quick settings panel. Those ads from stock apps are removed.

If there are bugs and errors, feel free to inform Samsung. Just expect this isn’t a perfect update yet. There will be issues so as always, download and install at your own risk.