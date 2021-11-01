One UI 4 Beta has been available for the Galaxy S21 series. The testing period is almost over which means the public version will be out soon. The beta program is ending in South Korea. As for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is also releasing the One UI 4 beta update with Android 12. We’ve been anticipating for this one since Android 12 was officially released by Google. The new One UI 4 is based on Android 12. It will be available for the foldable phones after a series of updates.

One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are rolling out in India and South Korea. It brings a number of changes, new features, and improvements. With this update, expect the foldable devices to be easier to use, more secure, and more fun.

Changes will also be available in the color palette. You can personalize your smartphone with unique colors that will be based on your wallpaper. The changes will also be implemented on the backgrounds, buttons, menus, and apps.

Privacy is stronger with the new One UI 4. This is to ensure a user’s information are not compromised or shared with other people. Permissions can also be viewed at a glance. You will see if an app is accessing sensitive permissions. Those major apps include the Microphone, Camera, and Location. It is where you can also deny permission for any app.

Note that the Thom Browne edition of these foldable phones are not included. It can’t benefit from the beta edition, at least, not yet. That’s fine since it’s only a beta build.

Beta programs usually contain a number of bugs and errors. It may be best if you wait for the public version. But then again, Samsung needs to have the new One UI beta to be tried and tested by Galaxy foldable phone owners.