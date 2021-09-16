One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 is almost ready. The beta version is ready. Features and enhancements have been listed but there are more to explore. Samsung One UI 4 Beta Program for Galaxy S21 phones are now open. It has been delayed a bit but was promised to be available soon. As mentioned a while ago, the new version comes with over 60 enhancements. They are not major ones but when combined together, offer a more meaningful mobile experience.

This build follows Android 11 and One UI 3.0. Those who own a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or a Galaxy S21 Ultra phone will benefit from this release first before other Galaxy devices get the new One UI.

Another important feature is in demand right now: eSIM support. One UI 4.0 brings the said feature. The phones arrive with dual SIM tray. eSIM is also present but it must be activated. The dual SIM version is essentially triple-SIM but you can only use two at once–one physical SIM and one eSIM.

In select markets, eSIM support is not enabled. This is also the case in the United States. But with Android 12 One UI 4.0 beta, you can now activate the eSIM function.

Apart from the Galaxy S21 phones, the company also activated the eSIM support on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on T-Mobile earlier this 2021. It was released as part of a security update. We can expect other Galaxy phones will get the same in the near future.