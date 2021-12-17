The Galaxy S21 FE will no longer be cancelled nor postponed. We’re almost certain the smartphone will be revealed in early 2022. We believe it will arrive ahead of the Galaxy S22 flagship series. It will be the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21 that will be released with a more affordable price, more color options, and premium specs. Yes, the phone will still come with high specs although not as high as the upcoming Galaxy S22.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch Flat Dymanic AMOLED screen with 120Hz maximum refresh rate and 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution plus 401 PPI. The display is flat and comes with narrower edges. Expect an underscreen fingerprint reader plus a Gorilla Glass Victus for cover.

When it comes to the camera department, there is a 32MP selfie camera with 81-degree FOV. There will be a triple rear camera system: 12MP main + 8MP telephoto and 3X optical zoom + 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Android 12 phone will still use the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC so expect 5G connectivity as a standard feature. There will either be 6GB or 8GB of RAM plus Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi 6, and support for two NanoSIM slots and eSIM support. Onboard storage is 128 or 256 GB. There will be no microSD card slot for memory expansion.

The 4500mAh battery of the Galaxy S21 FE can be charged with a USB Type-C cable and fast charging tech. It can also be charged wirelessly as it is Qi-compatible. The IP68 rating assures everyone the phone is protected against water.

Pricing could start at 749 ($855) euros for the 6GB/128GB version. The 8GB/256GB model will be 819 euros ($923).