The Galaxy S21FE is confirmed—almost. That is good news for those anticipating for the Fan Edition. There are many people who want to buy the more affordable version of the Galaxy S21 series and the FE will be it. Unfortunately, earlier production is said to have been postponed and then cancelled. And now it’s on again with information of a silent launch in January with the Galaxy S22 following in February.

In January 2022, Samsung will release the Galaxy S21 FE. The official launch will be in Las Vegas at the CES 2022. Maybe that’s not a quiet product announcement but we’re glad the Fan Edition will still be released.

The phone will be sold in Europe by the middle ofJanuary. No mention of plans on a domestic release so we may not see the phone in South Korea. Note that the Galaxy S21 FE is a watered-down version of the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 out the following month, it may not make sense to be released in some key markets.

The Galaxy S21 FE will still use Snapdragon 888 while the Galaxy S22 will already come with Snapdragon 898. The price is lower because some specs and materials have been lowered.

It was planned to be released in the Q3 of 2021 and then moved to Q4 but still nothing, no thanks to the chip supply shortage. Production is believed to have continued already so the Galaxy S21 FE is a go even if the Galaxy S22 series is also about to be released.